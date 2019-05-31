Watch Katy Perry’s sun-kissed video for her new single ‘Never Really Over’

It's her first new solo music since 2017

Katy Perry has shared the video for her new single ‘Never Really Over’ – check out the sun-kissed clip below.

The track is Perry’s first new piece of solo material since 2017, a year which also saw the release of her last solo album ‘Witness’.

Co-written with a host of songwriters (Zedd, Dan Haywood, Leah Haywood, Dagny, Gino Barletta, Michelle Buzz, Jason Gill and Hayley Warner), the Zedd and Dreamlab-produced ‘Never Really Over’ has been released today (May 31). The single has also received the visual treatment – you can watch the Philippa Price-directed clip below.

Speaking about ‘Never Really Over’, Perry said: “All of our relationships – from first love, through failed love, to great love – all become a part of you, so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light.”

Details on the follow-up to ‘Witness’ have yet to be announced.

Perry recently made a surprise live appearance at Coachella, where she joined collaborator Zedd on stage to perform their track ‘365’.

Perry was recently one of the famous faces who appeared in a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live! where people read out humorous texts they’d received from their mums.