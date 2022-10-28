Katy Perry pokes fun at viral eye twitch video: “Come see my broken doll eye party trick”

Katy Perry has addressed the viral video of her eye twitching during a live performance, reassuring fans that the moment was a “party trick”.

The footage was captured at one of Perry’s recent shows in Las Vegas, where she’s currently in the midst of her ongoing ‘Katy Perry: Play’ residency. In the clip, the singer can be seen staring into the audience in between songs as her right eyelid begins quivering. Towards the end of the 17-second video, Perry struggles to contain the eye twitch before resuming with the rest of her ‘Play’ setlist.

Footage of the on-stage moment has since garnered over 19million views, and has sparked fan concerns ranging from Perry’s health to the video’s supposed evidence that her “clone was glitching,” as one TikTok user wrote. Addressing the reactions in a social media post today (October 28), Perry re-shared the clip and reassured fans that her eye twitch is simply a “party trick.”

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers,” she wrote in reference to the conspiracies prompted by the video, “come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas.” Perry used the moment to announce the expansion of her ‘Play’ residency, whose shows will now extend into 2023. “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love,” she teased of the future Vegas concerts.

“The show’s set list is a fun [ride] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!…heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023!”

The 2023 run of Perry’s Vegas residency will take place intermittently from February 15 to 25, then again from March 3 to April 15. It marks the singer’s most recent expansion of ‘Play’, which launched in December 2021 at Vegas’ Resorts World theatre and has since enjoyed extra outings in March, August and October of this year.

The setlist for Perry’s residency lifts songs from across her six-album catalogue, from 2008’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ through to the ‘Smile’ lead single ‘Never Really Over’, released in 2019. Elsewhere, on the opening night of ‘Play’, Perry rolled out a 16-foot-tall toilet and was seen lactating – and later chugging – an onstage beer.

Last month, Perry teased that the follow-up to ‘Smile’ would be arriving “soon”, revealing on The Drew Barrymore Show that she’s going to “make another record and write it and tour the world… which will be so great.”