Katy Perry announces release date for new album

Katy Perry has confirmed the release date of her new album, tentatively titled ‘KP5.’

Perry fansite KatyCats.com originally shared the news on social media yesterday (May 12). In a video, Perry seemingly teams up with Amazon to reveal the date via Alexa.

Watch it below:

“Katy asked me to let you know that her new album will be released on August 14th,” Alexa says in the video.

The announcement comes shortly after Perry confirmed on a Facebook livestream that her follow up to 2017’s ‘Witness’ would drop at some point this year.

“In California… there’s going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things – we’re not just going to go back to normal,” she said.

“I’m going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain’t gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we’re dancing in our homes.”

The lead single from the album, ‘Daisies’, is set for release this Friday.

Perry released a string of standalone singles over the last year. ‘Never Really Over,’ produced by Zedd, was originally released in May 2019. ‘Small Talk’ and ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ followed in August and October 2019 respectively. Most recently, Perry released ‘Never Worn White’ in March 2020. It is not yet known whether those tracks have made the final tracklist for the album.