Katy Perry has spoken out on the string of sexual misconduct allegations that she has previously faced.

In 2018, Perry faced allegations from model Josh Kloss, who starred alongside the singer in her 2010 music video for ‘Teenage Dream’.

Kloss claimed that the singer had once yanked at his underwear without his permission at a party, in turn revealing his genitals to people stood near him.

He wrote at the time: “She pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

Kloss’ allegations were then followed by those of Georgian TV host Tina Kandelaki, who accused Perry of harassing her at an industry party.

Kandelaki claimed that Perry was heavily intoxicated when she inappropriately touched her and tried to kiss her.

The singer has commented on the claims for the first time in a frank new interview with The Guardian, but she remained largely vague on the specific allegations.

“I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything,” she said.

“I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.”

She added: “I don’t want to add to the noise. I want to add to the truth, basically.”

When asked if the allegations weren’t true, she replied: “I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real [MeToo] movement.”

Perry will release her sixth album ‘Smile’ on August 28.