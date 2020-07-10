Katy Perry says Kanye West’s White House run could be “a little wild”

Katy Perry has opened up on Kanye West‘s presidential run, subtly suggesting that the rapper’s lack of experience in politics might prove to be a hindrance.

The singer, who announced her fifth album ‘Smile’ today (July 10), spoke out after Kanye confirmed plans for a 2020 White House run last week.

“Well I think, you know, what we’ve learned, looking back, is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience,” she told Hits Radio Breakfast.

“And that is a pro in their field. And I think we have seen and learned from experience, that when we don’t have pros in position, that it can get a little wild!”

Politics aside, Katy was full of praise for Kanye as an artist.

“I love Kanye! He is amazing! I just, you know, I love him as an artist,” she said.

“And I think he’s an incredible disruptor as an artist, and a conversation, you know, maker, as an artist. And that’s what I love the most about him.”

Kanye’s presidential run has already faced a series of stumbling blocks – with Elon Musk recently admitting that he was reconsidering his endorsement of the rapper.

Tech mogul and Space X founder Musk was one of Kanye’s first backers following his July 4 announcement, tweeting: “You have my full support!”

However, he now appears to be rethinking that early endorsement after Kanye laid out his controversial beliefs in a new interview with Forbes.

He told the publication that he had suffered from Covid-19 earlier this year, but went on to controversially describe vaccines as “the mark of the beast”.

West also drew condemnation from Planned Parenthood after claiming the group – which provides access to abortions across the US – was backed by white supremacists.

It was also revealed this week that Kanye’s Presidential bid has taken a significant blow already, missing key deadlines which mean he is unable to appear on the ballot in six states.

The rapper made his musical return recently with new track ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, which NME called “a glorious return to ‘Yeezus’-era chaos”.