Katy Perry says she hopes “other people can learn” from reconciling with Taylor Swift: “I can trust her and she can trust me”

Katy Perry has opened up on her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift, saying that she hopes ”other people can learn” from their feud. Check out the clip below.

The two pop megastars were at loggerheads for a number of years, following a disagreement over backing dancers in 2012. The widely-reported blowout was thought to be the inspiration behind Swift’s ‘1989’ single, ‘Bad Blood’.

After finally reconciling, Perry made an appearance in Swift’s recent music video for ‘You Need To Calm Down‘. Later, the ‘Shake It Off’ singer said she felt “so much lighter” after burying the hatchet.

In a new interview, Perry has explained that the pair broke the ice after she apologised to Swift during a music industry event. “I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologising for my part in all of it,” she told Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

”[And then] I just went up to her and was like, ‘Hey, it’s been a long time and I think we’ve grown up a little bit, and I just wanted to say I’m sorry and I’m really here for you, and that I love you, and I hope that we can be friends in the future.'”

The star went on to say that the two then swapped numbers and began regular contact via text, forming a friendship based on “trust”.

”I can trust her and she can trust me,” she said, “and we’ll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other. We’ll embrace.

”It’s amazing that we’ve had this opportunity to change, and I hope that other people can learn from it, too.”

