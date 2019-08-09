Katy Perry says she’s not ruling out a Taylor Swift collaboration now their feud is over

"I think she's really intelligent, there's a lot of depth"

Katy Perry has said that she’s not ruling out a collaboration with Taylor Swift, now that the longstanding feud between the two popstars has been resolved.

“I’m open, I’m open,” Perry told Capital FM, when asked whether she’d team up with her former arch-enemy.

“You know, one of my favourite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is ‘Begin Again’. [And] I really like what she’s saying in ‘The Archer’.”

Perry continued: “I think she’s really intelligent, there’s lots of layers to her. You know, I get the singles, a lot of people know us from the singles but when you dig deep, there’s depth.”

It’s not the first time the singer has commented on the feud. Last month, she said of Swift “I trust her and she can trust me,” and that she hopes “people can learn” from the way it was resolved.

The two pop megastars were at odds for a number of years, following a disagreement over backing dancers in 2012. The widely-reported blowout was thought to be the inspiration behind Swift’s ‘1989’ single, ‘Bad Blood’.

After finally reconciling, Perry made an appearance in Swift’s recent music video for ‘You Need To Calm Down‘. Later, the ‘Shake It Off’ singer said she felt “so much lighter” after burying the hatchet.

Meanwhile, Perry released her new single ‘Small Talk’, a song she co-wrote with Charlie Puth, earlier today (August 9). It’s the follow-up to her previous offering ‘Never Really Over’, which dropped in May.