Katy Perry shares official music video for latest single ‘Smile’

Katy Perry has shared her official music video for her latest single, ‘Smile’.

The visual premiered yesterday (August 14) and is the first video to be part of Facebook’s new Premium Music Video service. It was directed by Matthew Cullen, who also directed Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’, ‘California Gurls’ and ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.

‘Smile’ is the title track from Perry’s forthcoming sixth studio album, which is slated for an August 28 release. It follows previous singles ‘Daisies‘, ‘Harleys In Hawaii‘ and gold-certified ‘Never Really Over‘.

Perry had originally released a “performance video” for ‘Smile’ in July. The clip saw the singer playing a miniature version of herself dressed as a clown.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” she said in a statement.

“This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

‘Smile’ will mark Perry’s first full-length since the release of ‘Witness’ in 2017.

Recently, the singer spoke out on the sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against her from model Josh Kloss.

“I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything,” she said in an interview with The Guardian.

“I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.”