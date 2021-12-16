Katy Perry teases new Alesso collaboration ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry has announced she has a new track with Alesso called ‘When I’m Gone’ coming later this month.

Her team up with the Swedish EDM producer is set to arrive on December 29, the same day her ‘Play’ Las Vegas residency kicks off at the new Resorts World casino.

“Don’t worry y’all, you’ll still be able to #PLAY along with me on December 29th, because #WHENIMGONE with @alesso will be coming,” she tweeted yesterday (December 15), seemingly directing her message at those who can’t make her Vegas residency.

As well as announcing ‘When I’m Gone’ and sharing a snippet of the track, Perry told fans to mark their calendars for January 10, 2022, writing, “it will be the day im giving the KCs everything they want.”

Don’t worry y’all, you’ll still be able to #PLAY along with me on December 29th, because #WHENIMGONE with @alesso will be coming 🦾 pre-save at https://t.co/GuEMxmKGC4 …And mark ur calendars for January 10th, as it will be the day im giving the KCs 👏🏻every👏🏻thing👏🏻they👏🏻want👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WBfCuJ5VAb — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 15, 2021

Earlier this month, the ‘Dark Horse’ singer and American Idol judge teased her upcoming Vegas residency – which runs from December 20 until March 19, 2022 – with a new clip that sees her channel late rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley.

In the preview video she slips into an Elvis-style jumpsuit featuring an oversized ‘KP LV’ belt buckle, with ‘Stay Fabulous’ embossed on the back in rhinestones.

‘When I’m Gone’ will be Perry’s first release since her cover of The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap commercial.

In a recent Instagram post announcing her partnership with Gap, Perry revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.

As part of the campaign, Gap is donating $1 (73p) per stream of the new cover on Spotify to Baby2Baby, whose mission is “to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country”.​

Perry’s most recent album ‘Smile’ came out last year. Reviewing ‘Smile’ upon its release in August 2020, NME wrote: “While Perry has returned to her tried-and-tested formula of vivid pop, there’s a missing ingredient.”