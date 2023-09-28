Katy Perry to appear in ‘Peppa Pig’ 20th anniversary special

Katy Perry is set to appear in the popular children’s animated TV show Peppa Pig for a 20th anniversary special.

The pop star will be voicing a new character called Ms. Leopard for an episode that’s set to feature as part of a three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, slated to premiere in spring 2024.

The character of Ms. Leopard assists with preparations for the first-ever Peppa Pig wedding between Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig. As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,” said Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment, in a statement (via Deadline).

We’re SO excited to announce that @katyperry is the voice of the new character, Ms. Leopard in a Peppa Pig special, next year! 🎆 🎉 All casting and filming for Ms. Leopard were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules pic.twitter.com/xV8VzwMCxV — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 27, 2023

“Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss.

“This is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline for fans and families to commemorate Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary in 2024, such as live events and attractions, products and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more. Everyone’s invited to our year-long celebration.”

The announcement comes after the TV show teased “exciting news” and a “BIG surprise” on their social media yesterday (September 27).

The company also noted that “all casting and filming for Ms. Leopard were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules”.

Peppa Pig first aired in May 2024 and has run 381 episodes, plus five specials, over the course of seven seasons.

In other news, Perry recently sold her back catalogue for $225million, which includes five of her albums released between 2008 and 2020.