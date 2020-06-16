Katy Perry to co-headline Rock The Vote’s ‘Democracy Summer 2020’ event

Katy Perry will co-headline Rock The Vote’s ‘Democracy Summer 2020’ virtual event this week in a bid to boost voter registration in the US.

Organised by Rock the Vote, Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote and March For Our Lives, the event is aiming to register 200,000 new voters this summer.

Perry will co-headline ‘Democracy Summer 2020’ with Black Eyed Peas, with Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning hosting the livestream on Thursday (June 18).

Chuck D, Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, Saweetie, Amara La Negra, MAX, Leslie Grace, Skylar Astin, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson will also appear, with a mix of key messaging on the upcoming elections in the US and live performances taking place.

“I’m excited to be a part of this kick-off to ‘Democracy Summer 2020’ with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” Perry said about the event.

“The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”

The ‘Democracy Summer 2020’ livestream will also raise funds for such organisations as the National Action Network and the Community Justice Action Fund.

Last month, Perry released ‘Daisies’ — the first track from her upcoming fifth album.