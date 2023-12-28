Katy Perry to release “most personal” album in 2024, alongside world tour

Katy Perry is reportedly getting ready to release her new album in 2024, and is said to be planning a world tour to go alongside it.

The popstar has not released a full-length album since 2020’s ‘Smile’, and has been hosting her ‘Play’ residency in Las Vegas since 2021.

But someone close to Perry has informed The Sun newspaper (via Music News) that 2024 will be a big year for the singer, and that she has recently been writing her “most personal” music so far.

“Katy has been working on her most personal album ever for much of the past two years,” said the source.

“She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before.”

Speaking about the plans for a world tour, the source continued: “But after so long spent on the West Coast of the US, she feels ready to tour again. The demand is there because she has so many hits, so taking her show on the road is bound to be a big draw.”

“The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out.”

Perry first teased her new album back in August during one of her Vegas shows at the Resorts World Theatre. That run of shows concluded in November.

Speaking from the stage, she said, “If you can’t love me at my ‘Witness’ or ‘Smile’ era, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era,” referencing the relatively lukewarm receptions that her last two studio records have received.

Around the same time, Perry revealed that she had been “writing a lot”.

“[I] have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it – so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed,” she continued, referring to her young daughter Daisy.

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old.”

Perry added: “I will be back, but let me get this right.”

In September, the pop icon sold the rights to her music for a reported $225million (£180million). It covers the master royalty income and publishing rights for five of the albums the artist released between 2008 and 2020, including ‘One of the Boys’ (2008), ‘Teenage Dream’ (2010), ‘PRISM’ (2013), ‘Witness’ (2017) and ‘Smile’.