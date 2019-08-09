Katy Perry’s new song ‘Small Talk’ is an ode to awkward post-breakup moments

The follow-up to ‘Never Really Over’

Katy Perry has released ‘Small Talk’, a song she co-wrote with Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Johan Carlsson.

The single is a follow-up to her previous offering ‘Never Really Over’, which dropped in May. On the bubbly new track, Perry reflects on the awkward moments that ex-lovers experience after breaking up. “Isn’t it strange that you used to know me / All the highs and lows and in-betweens and now you see me and just say ‘Hey’,” she sings on the opening.

The song arrived alongside a colourful, retro-inspired lyric video that centres on a pair of co-workers who used to date. Watch as they try their best to keep things civil and dodge each other:

Perry’s latest single comes just after the singer took to social media earlier this week to tease it. In a series of Instagram photos tagged as #SmallTalk, she shared scribbles of the song’s lyrics on a notepad embossed with the words, “From the desk of Katy Perry”. Details on her forthcoming sixth album have yet to be announced.

The pop star has been embroiled in a copyright lawsuit recently. Last month, a jury found that Perry’s 2013 hit ‘Dark Horse’ had copied the underlying beat of a 2008 song, ‘Joyful Noise’ by Flame, the Christian rapper born Marcus Gray who sued the singer in 2014.

Perry and her collaborators – namely producers Max Martin, Dr. Luke and Cirkut, guest artist Juicy J and songwriter Sarah – have now been ordered to pay more than £2 million in damages.

Following the verdict, Perry and her team have slammed the ruling as a “travesty of justice”, claiming that the two songs had “no access or substantial similarity”.