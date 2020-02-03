Kaytranada and Kali Uchis host a disco in their new ‘10%’ video

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis have shared a new video for their recent collaboration ‘10%’ – watch it below.
In the clip, the pair host a house party-cum-disco that quickly turns into a dance-off.
The track is taken from Kaytranada’s recent album ‘Bubba’, which he dropped in December with only a week’s notice. Watch the new video for ‘10%’ below.
The release of the video comes alongside a new North American tour announcement from Kaytranada. The Canadian DJ will kick off the headline run in San Francisco on April 22, finishing up in Toronto on June 4.
He’ll then play the 2020 Prince Celebration, hosted at the Purple One’s former home of Paisley Park in Minneapolis. View the full list of dates below.
A four-star NME review of ‘Bubba’ called it “one of the year’s most addictive club records,” with Thomas Smith adding: “‘Bubba’ may be lacking the type of big bangers that thrive in festival sets like ‘99.9%’, but is no worse for it.
“Instead it’s a dizzying hour that is more interested in enthralling the already-fans that have made it into the club and to give them a helluva night. Job done.”
Upon the album’s release, Kaytranada told Zane Lowe in an interview that he already had another full album’s worth of material ready to release.
Kaytranada will play:
April
22 – San Francisco, Warfield Theatre
25 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall
28 – San Diego, SOMA
30 – Boston, House of Blues
May
01 – Atlanta, Believe Music Hall
02 – Miami, III Points Festival
08 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo
09 – Vancouver, PNE Forum
14 – Dallas, The Bomb Factory
15 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall
16 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
21 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
22 – Phoenix, The Van Buren
23 – Bakersfield, Lightning in a Bottle Festival
28 – New York, Webster Hall
30 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
June
04 – Toronto, Rebel
06 – Paisley Park, Prince Celebration 2020