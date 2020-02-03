Kaytranada and Kali Uchis host a disco in their new ‘10%’ video

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis have shared a new video for their recent collaboration ‘10%’ – watch it below.

In the clip, the pair host a house party-cum-disco that quickly turns into a dance-off.

The track is taken from Kaytranada’s recent album ‘Bubba’, which he dropped in December with only a week’s notice. Watch the new video for ‘10%’ below.

Advertisement

The release of the video comes alongside a new North American tour announcement from Kaytranada. The Canadian DJ will kick off the headline run in San Francisco on April 22, finishing up in Toronto on June 4.

He’ll then play the 2020 Prince Celebration, hosted at the Purple One’s former home of Paisley Park in Minneapolis. View the full list of dates below.

A four-star NME review of ‘Bubba’ called it “one of the year’s most addictive club records,” with Thomas Smith adding: “‘Bubba’ may be lacking the type of big bangers that thrive in festival sets like ‘99.9%’, but is no worse for it.

“Instead it’s a dizzying hour that is more interested in enthralling the already-fans that have made it into the club and to give them a helluva night. Job done.”

Upon the album’s release, Kaytranada told Zane Lowe in an interview that he already had another full album’s worth of material ready to release.

Advertisement

Kaytranada will play:

April

22 – San Francisco, Warfield Theatre

25 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall

28 – San Diego, SOMA

30 – Boston, House of Blues



May

01 – Atlanta, Believe Music Hall

02 – Miami, III Points Festival

08 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

09 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

14 – Dallas, The Bomb Factory

15 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

16 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

21 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

22 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

23 – Bakersfield, Lightning in a Bottle Festival

28 – New York, Webster Hall

30 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel



June

04 – Toronto, Rebel

06 – Paisley Park, Prince Celebration 2020