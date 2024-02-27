Kaytranada announced to headline All Points East 2024

Kaytranada has been announced as the latest headliner at All Points East 2024.

Joining the Canadian producer and artist on Friday, August 16 at the East London music festival in Victoria Park includes Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Lancey Foux and more.

The day’s line-up will also feature Jyoty, TSHA, KILIMANJARO, Lou Phelps, Felo Le Tee, Taylah Elaine, Arthi, Kitty Ca$h, Tkay Maidza and more artists that are still to be announced.

You can find the full Friday line-up so far below. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 1) at 10am GMT and you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Friday is the latest day line-up to be unveiled, and will be followed by Loyle Carner, Nas and Ezra Collective on Saturday (August 17), LCD Soundsystem, Jai Paul and Pixies on the following Friday (August 23), Justice and PinkPantheress on Field Day 2024 (August 24) and The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie on Sunday (August 25).

Kaytranada’s last record, ‘Kaytraminé‘, came out last year alongside collaborator Aminé. In a four-star review NME declared it a “contender for the summer’s hottest album”.

It added: “Bridging inventive production, confident lyricism, and delightful sonics, it shows off the genius and depth of their cohesive partnership; long may it continue.”

It ranked in 31st place on NME‘s top albums of 2023 list.

Last year’s edition of the All Points East saw The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen and many more take to the stage. The Strokes’ set was described as “a brilliant balancing act” in a four-star NME review, despite battling sound issues.

Stormzy also staged a career-highlight headline performance as part of his ‘This Is What We Mean’ day. In a four-star review, NME wrote that the “rapper’s rainy return” offered a “change of pace”. It added: “A performance in two acts risks alienating more casual fans but ultimately pays off for Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.”

In other news, last month it was revealed that London’s Victoria Park is set for more events and bigger festivals, and is now permitted to host 12 events a year up from 10.