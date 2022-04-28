Kaytranada announces second London date this summer

Kaytranada has announced that he’ll be doing a second headline show at O2 Academy Brixton this summer – get tickets here.
The two-time Grammy-winning producer will head to Europe in June for a run of shows in Germany, Malta, Netherlands, France and Italy.
He announced last week that he would be performing a gig at O2 Academy Brixton on June 19. Now, due to “phenomenal demand”, Kaytranada has confirmed that he will play a second date on June 25.
The announcement follows the release of his recent single ‘Iced Tea’ and last year’s ‘Intimidated’ EP, a three-track project that features guest appearances from H.E.R., Thundercat and Mach-Hommy.
He also joined forces with IDK earlier this month for a new track called ‘Taco’, the first single to be released from the Maryland rapper’s upcoming new album ‘Simple’.
See Kaytranada’s second London show announcement below. Tickets are on sale now, which you can get here.
2nd date added for London!
tix: https://t.co/fy14e6uvii pic.twitter.com/zKE30ROvT1
— k. (@KAYTRANADA) April 28, 2022
Kaytranada was recently announced as one of the openers for Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming tour.
The Scandinavian dance trio – comprising Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – released their long-awaited debut full-length ‘Paradise Again’ earlier this month (April 15).
The group will be heading out on a world tour this summer in support of the album, with Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes, and Kaytranada confirmed as opening acts at various dates. They’ve also added extra shows to the schedule – see full dates below and buy tickets here.
JULY 2022
29 – FTX Arena, Miami
31 – Amway Center, Orlando
AUGUST 2022
2 – Madison Square Garden, New York
3 – Madison Square Garden, New York
5 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
7 – îleSoniq Festival, Montreal
9 – TD Garden, Boston
10 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
11 – Capital One Arena, Washington
13 – United Center, Chicago
17 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
21 – Ball Arena, Denver
25 – Moody Center, Austin
26 – American Airlines Center, Dallas
27 – Toyota Center, Houston
SEPTEMBER 2022
2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
4 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego
9 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles
13 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver
14 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
16 – Chase Center, San Francisco
17 – Chase Center, San Francisco
29 – AO Arena, Manchester
30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
OCTOBER 2022
2 – The O2, London
6 – 3Arena, Dublin
8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
10 – Accor Arena, Paris
14 – IFEMA Madrid Live, Madrid
15 – Altice Arena, Lisbon
18 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan
19 – Hallenstadion, Zurich
21 – Tauron Arena, Krakow
22 – O2 Arena, Prague
25 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne
27 – Olympiahalle, Munich
29 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp
31 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
NOVEMBER 2022
3 – Stadthalle, Vienna
5 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
6 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
8 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg
9 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen
11 – Telenor Arena, Oslo
13 – Uros Arena, Tampere
Swedish House Mafia headlined the third night of Coachella last weekend with The Weeknd, replacing Kanye West, who pulled out of his closing night headline sets earlier this month.
The Weeknd opened his set with ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘How Can I Make You Love Me’, joined by Swedish House Mafia at the end of their own full-length set. His set then ended with a performance of their collaborative 2021 track, ‘Moth To A Flame’.