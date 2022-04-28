Kaytranada announces second London date this summer

Kaytranada has announced that he’ll be doing a second headline show at O2 Academy Brixton this summer – get tickets here.

The two-time Grammy-winning producer will head to Europe in June for a run of shows in Germany, Malta, Netherlands, France and Italy.

He announced last week that he would be performing a gig at O2 Academy Brixton on June 19. Now, due to “phenomenal demand”, Kaytranada has confirmed that he will play a second date on June 25.

Advertisement

The announcement follows the release of his recent single ‘Iced Tea’ and last year’s ‘Intimidated’ EP, a three-track project that features guest appearances from H.E.R., Thundercat and Mach-Hommy.

He also joined forces with IDK earlier this month for a new track called ‘Taco’, the first single to be released from the Maryland rapper’s upcoming new album ‘Simple’.

See Kaytranada’s second London show announcement below. Tickets are on sale now, which you can get here.

Kaytranada was recently announced as one of the openers for Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming tour.

The Scandinavian dance trio – comprising Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – released their long-awaited debut full-length ‘Paradise Again’ earlier this month (April 15).

Advertisement

The group will be heading out on a world tour this summer in support of the album, with Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes, and Kaytranada confirmed as opening acts at various dates. They’ve also added extra shows to the schedule – see full dates below and buy tickets here.

JULY 2022

29 – FTX Arena, Miami

31 – Amway Center, Orlando

AUGUST 2022

2 – Madison Square Garden, New York

3 – Madison Square Garden, New York

5 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

7 – îleSoniq Festival, Montreal

9 – TD Garden, Boston

10 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

11 – Capital One Arena, Washington

13 – United Center, Chicago

17 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

21 – Ball Arena, Denver

25 – Moody Center, Austin

26 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

27 – Toyota Center, Houston

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

4 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

9 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

13 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver

14 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

16 – Chase Center, San Francisco

17 – Chase Center, San Francisco

29 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OCTOBER 2022

2 – The O2, London

6 – 3Arena, Dublin

8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 – Accor Arena, Paris

14 – IFEMA Madrid Live, Madrid

15 – Altice Arena, Lisbon

18 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan

19 – Hallenstadion, Zurich

21 – Tauron Arena, Krakow

22 – O2 Arena, Prague

25 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

27 – Olympiahalle, Munich

29 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

31 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

NOVEMBER 2022

3 – Stadthalle, Vienna

5 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

6 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

8 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

9 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

11 – Telenor Arena, Oslo

13 – Uros Arena, Tampere

Swedish House Mafia headlined the third night of Coachella last weekend with The Weeknd, replacing Kanye West, who pulled out of his closing night headline sets earlier this month.

The Weeknd opened his set with ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘How Can I Make You Love Me’, joined by Swedish House Mafia at the end of their own full-length set. His set then ended with a performance of their collaborative 2021 track, ‘Moth To A Flame’.