Kaytranada, Honey Dijon and Peggy Gou are set to play Apple Music New Year’s Eve Livestream

Kaytranada, Honey Dijon and Peggy Gou‘s DJ sets will be featured as part of Apple Music’s New Year’s Eve Livestream.

The three DJs’ sets took place in a sold-out Brooklyn warehouse earlier this year and will debut on Sunday, December 31 at 7pm PT (3am GMT, 10pm ET) exclusively through Apple Music and the Apple TV app.

Speaking about the event in a statement per Billboard, Honey Dijon said: A New Year’s Eve mix is a fresh start, we’re going into a new chapter so I try to bring that sense of lightness, freshness, joy, renewal, and fun.”

She continued: “I just try to really bring my culture and my sound. I stand on so many incredible shoulders of black queer people who have created house music, so I always like to teach, entertain, and bring joy.”

Kaytranada also spoke about the event and added: “When it’s a New Year’s mix, it’s more of a celebration, you know, for getting through the whole year—whether it was hard or not, you have to celebrate making it through the year. It’s a different approach than other mixes I do. The way I approach the mix tonight is to go toward more of a house direction.”

The New Year’s Eve show will wrap with a set by Gou, whose 2023 single ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’ became a massive summer hit and was covered by Declan McKenna during his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session. It also landed the 30th spot on NME‘s 50 Best Songs of 2023 List.

“I try to always go to my sets or my shows half an hour before to get the vibe and see how other DJs are playing, and I’m very sensitive to the crowd’s energy and I try to read that as much as I can,” said Gou, who is set to release her debut album in 2024.

The sets are a part of a 24-hour takeover of DJ mixes set to begin on December 31 at 1am PT (9am GMT, 4am ET). Artists featured on the takeover include Tim Sweeney, Papi Juice, Laurent Garnier and many more.

Fans will be able to stream the performances through Apple Music and Apple TV+ as well as listen to them on Apple Music’s DJ Mixes dedicated space.

In other news, Kaytranada is set to play next year’s edition of Sónar Barcelona.

Other names confirmed for the festival include Jessie Ware, Vince Staples, Charlotte de Witte, who will bring her ‘Overdrive’ show to the site, Floating Points, Ben Böhmer live, Casisdead, Marie Davidson and Folamour.

Elsewhere, Gou recently teamed up with Lenny Kravitz on her latest single ‘I Believe In Love Again’. The track is set to feature on her forthcoming debut LP, which is due out via XL Recordings in the new year.