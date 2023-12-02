Kaytranada, Jessie Ware and Vince Staples among first names for Sónar Barcelona 2024

Kaytranada, Jessie Ware and Vince Staples are among the first raft of names announced for next year’s edition of Sónar Barcelona.

The music festival, which is known for highlighting dance and electronic music culture, is set to run from Thursday June 13 to Sunday June 15, 2024, and tickets are on sale here.

Other names confirmed for the festival include Charlotte de Witte, who will bring her ‘Overdrive’ show to the site, Floating Points, Ben Böhmer live, Casisdead, Marie Davidson and Folamour.

The festival was founded in Barcelona in 1994, and has since seen spin-off versions occur in cities across the world, including Buenos Aires, Hong Kong and Reykjavik. 2024’s edition will be the 31st iteration of Sónar.

Alongside the music portion of the festival, the concurrent Sónar+D event will run alongside it. The festival says this will be an “international meeting of art, science and digital culture”, featuring “talks, demos, workshops, exhibitions and more”.

Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada released the album ‘Kaytraminé’ in May this year in collaboration with American rapper Aminé. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Bridging inventive production, confident lyricism, and delightful sonics, it shows off the genius and depth of their cohesive partnership; long may it continue”.

English disco/R&B singer Jessie Ware released her fifth studio album ‘That! Feels Good!’ in April. Last month, NME caught her show at London’s Alexandra Palace, and in a five-star review, wrote: “It’s clear that this show represents a time of reckoning not just for Ware herself, but for anyone who views her as a ray of light in an increasingly gloomy world.”

Long Beach hip-hop star Vince Staples most recently released new music in the form of 2022’s album ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’, his fifth studio record. Since then, he has landed a lead role in the comedy pilot ‘The Wood’ and released his own comic book ‘Limbo Beach’.