Kaytranada shares instrumental version of ‘Bubba’ album

Kaytranada has released a new instrumental version of his critically-acclaimed album ‘Bubba’.

The original record, which featured guest appearances from Kali Uchis, Estelle, Tinashe, Mick Jenkins, Pharrell and others, was released back in December.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Thomas Smith called the album “one of the year’s most addictive club records,” saying it “has the feel of an expertly curated DJ set, where tracks transition smoothly into one another and beats disappear as soon as they arrive.”

‘Bubba’ has since gone on to make the Short List for the 2020 Polaris Music Prize. Kaytranada’s debut album ‘99.9%’ won the Polaris Prize in 2016.

Back in February, Kaytranada shared a music video for his ‘Bubba’ single ‘10%’, a collaboration with Kali Uchis.

Listen to the new instrumental album in full below:

News of Kaytranada’s instrumental album follows the release of ‘Look Easy’, the producer’s recent collaboration with New Orleans artist Lucky Daye.

The spacious track is layered with understated synths, working as a backdrop for Daye’s smooth vocals.

In December, the Montreal producer revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe he had already completed the follow-up to ‘Bubba’, and hoped to release the album within a matter of months.

“There’s just so many tracks that just didn’t make [‘Bubba’]. I intended to put it out in two parts,” he said. “I’m definitely going to do something kind of different on the next one.”

“Because it’s like, there was a lot of rappers: I have this song with Anderson .Paak that didn’t make the album, it’s really a good one. It’s just like, it has this sample I have to clear, and it just sucks, man. Sampling is my sound, like my main sound.”