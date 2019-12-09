Trending:

News Music News

Kaytranada shares new single, ‘10%’ from upcoming album, ‘Bubba’

The long-awaited follow up to his debut album is coming

Elizabeth Aubrey
Kaytranada
Kaytranada has announced details of a new album. Credit: Getty

Kaytranada has shared a song from an upcoming surprise album release, ‘Bubba’. You can listen to the new single, ‘10%’, below.

The long-awaited follow up to his debut, ‘99.9%’, ‘Bubba’ will be released this week, on December 13.

The album features a host of collaborations including ones with Pharrell Williams, Mick Jenkins, Tinashe, Estelle, Charlotte Day Wilson, GoldLink, SiR, and more. The album’s track listing can be seen below.

Advertisement

The latest single, ‘10%’, features Kali Uchis and you can listen to it here:

Bubba Track Listing
1 DO IT
2 the Music [ft. Iman Omari]
3 Go DJ [ft. SiR]
4 Gray Area [ft. Mick Jenkins]
5 Puff Lah
6 10% [ft. Kali Uchis]
7 Need It [ft. Masego]
8 Taste [ft. VanJess]
9 Oh No [ft. Estelle]
10 What You Need [ft. Charlotte Day Wilson]
11 Vex Oh [ft. GoldLink, Eight9Fly and ARI PenSmith]
12 Scared to Death
13 Freefall [ft. Durand Bernard]
14 Culture [ft. Teedra Moses]
15 The Worst in Me [ft. Tinashe]
16 September 21
17 Midsection [ft. Pharrell Williams]

Following a host of remix releases last year, Kaytranada told fans at the time that a new album would be released in 2019 – and that he’d been working on it for a year.

“All the other songs will be out next year when {I’m] gonna finish this LP i’ve been working on for the past year, stay tuned and much love,” Kaytranada said at the time.

Advertisement

Reviewing Kaytranada’s last album, NME wrote: “It’s always the quiet ones you’ve got to watch…23-year-old Haiti-born and Montreal-raised producer and DJ called Louis Kevin Celestin casually put out perhaps the finest record of [this week’s] releases.

“Under the Kaytranada name Celestin has served up the impeccable ’99.9%’, a sublime, sunshine-y hip-hop and house infused debut album – and one with some sweet artwork courtesy of Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

The Best Films of the Decade: The 2010s

NME -
As chosen by NME
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.