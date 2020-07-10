Kaytranada teams up with Lucky Daye for new single ‘Look Easy’

Kaytranada has joined forces with New Orleans singer-songwriter Lucky Daye to release new single ‘Look Easy’.

The spacious new track is layered with understated synths, working as a backdrop for Daye’s smooth vocals.

‘Look Easy’ is the first official new release from Kaytranada this year. It follows second studio album ‘Bubba’, which arrived in December last year.

In a four-star review, NME called the album “one of the year’s most addictive club records”, saying it “has the feel of an expertly curated DJ set, where tracks transition smoothly into one another and beats disappear as soon as they arrive”.

The same month, the Montreal producer revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe he had already completed the follow-up to ‘Bubba’, and hoped to release the album within a matter of months.

“There’s just so many tracks that just didn’t make [‘Bubba’]. I intended to put it out in two parts,” he said. “I’m definitely going to do something kind of different on the next one.”

“Because it’s like, there was a lot of rappers: I have this song with Anderson .Paak that didn’t make the album, it’s really a good one. It’s just like, it has this sample I have to clear, and it just sucks, man. Sampling is my sound, like my main sound.”

Back in February, Kaytranada shared a music video for his ‘Bubba’ single ‘10%’, a collaboration with Kali Uchis.