ITZY, STAYC, ENHYPEN are set to perform at KCON 2022 LA

KCON has announced the first half of its line-up for its 2022 LA festival, including K-pop groups such as ITZY, STAYC, ENHYPEN and more.

Earlier today (June 17), KCON LA unveiled the first line-up for its highly anticipated in-person return this year. The first set of acts announced to be making appearances at and performing at the three-day convention are ITZY, STAYC, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, NMIXX, THE BOYZ and WJSN.

Fans looking to purchase concert tickets to KCON LA may do so from June 23, 2pm PDT, via a presale, before ticket sales are open to the general public from June 27, 2pm PDT onwards. Meanwhile, convention tickets are currently available for purchase via KCON LA’s website.

The remaining roster of artists set to perform at KCON LA are to be announced in the second wave of line-up announcements, scheduled to be made on June 21. Meanwhile, a “daily lineup release” is scheduled for June 22, local time.

This year’s iteration of KCON LA will be a celebration of the convention’s tenth anniversary, and will be taking place from August 19 to 21 at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center located in downtown Los Angeles. It will also be the event’s first in-person iteration in over two years since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCON LA was preceded by three separate ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ events held in Chicago, Tokyo and Seoul in May. KCON was first held in 2012 in the Californian city of Irvine, before going on to visit nine more cities and regions across North America, Europe and Asia.