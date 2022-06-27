KCON 2022 US Tour to feature STAYC, LIGHTSUM, CRAVITY and more

KCON has announced its upcoming ‘KCON 2022 US Tour’, a spin-off of their yearly KCON festival.

Over the weekend, KCON shared that it would be going on a spin-off tour, following its upcoming three-day KCON LA 2022 event in August. The K-pop music festival is set to go on tour with four “next generation” K-pop groups, namely CRAVITY, LIGHTSUM, STAYC and TO1.

The 12-date cross-country tour will see the four groups visiting six cities across the US from August to September. The four K-pop groups will perform in cities like San Francisco, Houston, New York City and more. Official ticketing information are set to be announced at a later date.

Each stop will include two nights, the first of which will feature performances by CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM, while STAYC and TO1 will take the stage on the second night. The tour is set to kick-off on August 22. The dates for KCON’s upcoming tour are as follows:

August 2022

22, 23 – San Francisco, California

24, 25 – Minneapolis, Minnesota

26, 27 – Houston, Texas

27, 28 – Dallas, Texas

29, 30 – Atlanta, Georgia

31 – New York City, New York

September 2022

1 – New York City, New York



Meanwhile, KCON announced last week that K-pop acts NCT Dream, LOONA and ATEEZ, as well as rookie groups Kep1er, LIGHTSUM and TO1 have been added to the lineup of its Los Angeles shows. These eight acts will be joining the first set of performers announced the week prior, which included ITZY, STAYC, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, NMIXX, THE BOYZ and WJSN.