K-pop festival and conference KCON announces Los Angeles and Japan dates for 2023

K-pop festival KCON has confirmed dates and venues for its 2023 events in Japan and Los Angeles.

On February 21, the official KCON Twitter account shared a video announcement revealing the dates of its upcoming 2023 events in Japan and Los Angeles.

Both events will take place over three days (Friday to Sunday), starting with KCON Japan from May 12-14 at Makuhari Messe, followed by KCON LA from August 18-20 at the Crypto.com Arena at the LA Convention Center.

At the time of publishing, KCON has yet to announce the line-up for either festival.

🤩KCON 2023 LINEUP🤩 🎈The Whole New KCON is ahead of you! Keep an eye out for the NEXT KCON following #KCON2023THAILAND#KCON2023JAPAN MAY 12~14#KCON2023LA AUG 18~20 ✓ Follow and get the fastest updates:

► KCON Japan @kconjapan

► KCON USA @kconusa Let's #KCON ! pic.twitter.com/gEYZAHDljN — KCON official (@KCON_official) February 21, 2023

The two events will be the second and third KCON festivals to take place this year, following the upcoming KCON Thailand in March. Performers set to appear at the Thailand event include BamBam, iKON, (G)I-DLE and more.

Last year, KCON held its first in-person festivals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included the KCON 2022 Premiere shows in Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as KCON LA, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

In a four-star review of KCON LA 2022, NME’s Abby Webster wrote that the event was “full of fresh faces”, adding that “for some of the groups, this is a watershed moment: a first time overseas, a maiden performance on a stage this size.”

