KCON Japan 2024 line-up: Red Velvet, ZEROBASEONE and more

KCON Japan 2024 has announced the artist line-up for its upcoming event in May, featuring Red Velvet, ZEROBASEONE and more.
On March 15, KCON announced 11 of the artists that will be performing at the M Countdown Stage of its upcoming Japan event, set to take place from May 10 to 12, 2024 at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
It included K-pop boybands BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, NCT Wish and TEMPEST, girl group Red Velvet, and singers Jung Yong-hwa and Choi Yena. They will be joined by Japanese groups INI, JO1 and ME:1. More artists are expected to be announced for the M Countdown Stage.
The second batch of artists for the M Countdown Stage were revealed on March 22. The announcement added girl groups NiziU, Kep1er and ILLIT, boybands P1Harmony, xikers, &TEAM and 8TURN, as well as soloists Key and Taeyeon.
In addition, KCON Japan will also feature performers on its KCON Stage at the Makuhari Messe. The line-up for this stage has also yet to be announced.
The line-up for KCON Japan 2024 is:
DAY 2: SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2024, M COUNTDOWN STAGE
BOYNEXTDOOR
INI
Kep1er
KEY
NiziU
P1Harmony
Red Velvet
TWS
ZEROBASEONE
DAY 3: SUNDAY, MAY 12, 2024, M COUNTDOWN STAGE
&TEAM
8TURN
Choi Yena
ILLIT
JO1
Jung Yong-hwa
ME:1
NCT Wish
Taeyeon
TEMPEST
xikers
[#KCONJAPAN2024] 2nd LINEUP
⭐𝐌 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐄⭐
(📍ZOZOMARINE STADIUM)
𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟭𝟭 (𝗦𝗔𝗧) #Kep1er #케플러#KEY #키 #SHINee #샤이니#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #NiziU #ニジュー #니쥬
𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟭𝟮 (𝗦𝗨𝗡) #xikers #싸이커스#andTEAM #앤팀 #8TURN #에잇턴#ILLIT… pic.twitter.com/Rvrr2pVJuL
— KCON JAPAN (@kconjapan) March 22, 2024
The details for KCON Hong Kong 2024 are:
Dates: May 10 to 12, 2024
Venue: Chiba, Japan, ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe
Ticket Price: From ¥5,900 to ¥36,900
Meet & Greet Premium: ¥8,900
KCON Japan 2024 will be the second KCON event of 2024, following KCON Hong Kong. The popular event will also return to Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia this year, alongside an brand-new additional Europe instalment.
- READ MORE: 8 incredible K-dramas to check out in March 2024, featuring Cha Eun-woo, Kim Soo-hyun and more
In other touring news, K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘See You There’ fanmeet tour, featuring concerts in Singapore, Thailand and more.