KCON LA 2023 teases artist line-up

K-pop festival KCON has a teaser for the line-up of its upcoming 2023 Los Angeles event.

KCON LA recently released a crossword puzzle teaser for the artists on the line-up of its upcoming 2023 festival. KCON LA 2023 is set to take place from August 18 to 20, at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Sharp-eyed fans have since spotted the names of a number of popular K-pop artists. They include xikers, Stray Kids, Cravity, SHINee‘s Taemin, (G)I-DLE, NCT‘s Taeyong, EVERGLOW, WayV, Lapillus, ITZY, NMIXX, Kep1er, THE BOYZ, ATEEZ and MONSTA X‘s Shownu and Hyungwon.

Advertisement

However, KCON have yet to confirm the appearance of any artists. The full line-up of KCON LA 2023 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

🧐Artist Line-up Hint : Crossword Puzzle Guess who? #KCONLA2023 3일간 함께할 SHOW 라인업 아티스트를 직접 찾아보세요 👀 Get ready to uncover the lineup artists who will be joining us for the 3 day #KCONLA2023 show! 👀 8.18.~8.20.

Let’s #KCON! pic.twitter.com/BdS7hSD0Xd — KCON official (@KCON_official) June 8, 2023

KCON LA 2023 will be the 11th anniversary of the popular K-pop event. The festival has since expanded to include smaller tour events across the US, as well as internationally in Thailand, Japan and more.

CJ ENM, which runs KCON LA, has partnered with iHeartMedia to bring “a truly unforgettable experience to both existing and new K-pop fans” at KCON LA 2023. That’s according to Steve Chung, the co-CEO of CJ ENM America, who recently spoke to Variety.

“Together, we combine the best of both worlds, with our expertise in delivering the K-culture experience and iHeartMedia’s reach, influence and unmatched experience engaging with fans in unique and creative ways,” he added.

In other touring news, IVE and MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon are set to headline the inaugural ‘Krazy K-Pop Super Concert’ in New York City. Joining the artists will be K-pop boyband AB6IX and former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi.

Advertisement

Co-ed K-pop group KARD have also announced the dates for their upcoming 2023 ‘Playground’ world tour. The tour currently features shows in Latin America, the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, boyband ATEEZ have announced new Asia and Latin America dates for their ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour. They include concerts in Taiwan, Thailand, Brazil and more.