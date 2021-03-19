Here’s everything you need to know about KCON:TACT 3

After a half-year break, the world’s largest South Korean music festival is back with the third installment of its online counterpart, KCON:TACT 3. This year’s event features a packed lineup of K-pop superstars, from girl group MAMAMOO to veteran soloist Sunmi, plus a slew of features to bring viewers closer to the idols through the power of technology.

Ready for KCON:TACT 3? Read on below to find out more.

What is KCON:TACT 3?

KCON:TACT 3 is the third online installment of the popular live K-pop festival, KCON. The digital event was originally created in June 2020 to replace physical KCON festivals, in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has drawn over 4.5million viewers from over 153 countries over the world, and takes advantage of modern technology, such as MR (mixed reality), AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality).

When is KCON:TACT 3?

KCON:TACT 3 is set to be held over nine days from March 20 to March 28. The main performances will take place daily from 9pm-12am, with two replays the next day from 11am-2pm and 3:30pm-6:30pm. All timings are in PST.

Who will be performing at KCON:TACT 3?

A total of 26 different K-pop groups and soloists are set to perform at KCON:TACT 3, from up-and-coming rookies such as P1Harmony to established veterans like MAMAMOO. It’ll also feature appearances from LOONA, Sunmi, Kang Daniel, ATEEZ and more.

The groups will perform at various times across the different days, with special V DIUM (virtual stadium) sets by EVERGLOW, WOODZ and OH MY GIRL. Japanese group JO1 are also set to have a meet and geet on March 23. Check out the line-up by day below.

Day 1: AB6IX, LOONA, OH MY GIRL and THE BOYZ

Day 2: Dreamcatcher, SF9, TXT and WOODZ

Day 6: Ha Sung Woon, iKON, JESSI, JO1 and P1Harmony

Day 7: A.C.E, EVERGLOW, HyunA, Lee Jin Hyuk and Stray Kids

Day 8: ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, ITZY and Sunmi

Day 9: BtoB, Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO and TOO

For a full list of line-ups and replay timing, head over to the KCON:TACT website here.

How do I get access to KCON:TACT 3?

Users in most countries can get access to KCON:TACT 3 by purchasing a membership via either the KCON or Mnet YouTube channels. However, users in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia will only be able to get access to KCON:TACT 3 via local affiliates. More information at the KCON:TACT website.

How much is KCON:TACT 3?

The KCON:TACT 3 membership comes in three tiers: Normal, Plus and Premium.

Normal (US$19.99 on web/Android, $24.99 on iOS) will grant viewers access to live premiere streaming performances, V DIUM sets, meet & greets and on-demand performances from KCON:TACT 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, Plus (US$24.99 on web/Android, $29.99 on iOS) gives users access to all the previously mentioned features in addition to FanPick Cam and concert/meet & greet replays.

Finally, Premium (US$34.99 on web/Android, $44.99 on iOS) grants users special on-demand access to Normal features, alongside Back Stage Behind privileges.