ITZY, ENHYPEN, iKON and more to appear at KCON:TACT 3

Popular K-pop groups such as ITZY, ENHYPEN and iKON are set to appear at the upcoming third installment of KCON:TACT.

Organiser CJ ENM announced the first line-up for KCON:TACT 3 yesterday night (February 18), with chart-topping acts such as ITZY, ENHYPEN and iKON set to take the stage during the nine-day event. Joining them are girl groups EVERGLOW and Oh My Girl, boyband THE BOYZ and soloists Ha Sung Woon and WOODZ.

As previously reported, KCON:TACT 3 will run from March 20 to 28, and with performances and meet & greets from K-pop’s biggest names. The event will feature immersive and interactive activities, as well as virtual versions of popular programs from physical KCON events at the upcoming KCON:TACT 3. The digital event will also include programs that will be held in a number of different time zones and languages.

According to a press release, KCON:TACT 3 will feature a World Tour theme that will take fans around the globe with their favorite K-pop artists. “Advanced technology will be used to recreate previous KCON venues and stages, creating an immersive experience for fans to be taken on a “world tour” with their favorite K-pop artist,” CJ ENM noted.

Fans in Korea will get access to the show via TVing, while international viewers can join through the KCON Official and Mnet YouTube channels. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

The last KCON:TACT event was held from October 16 to 25, 2020. It featured appearances from popular artists such as Sunmi, ATEEZ, LOONA and more.

KCON:TACT was first launched in 2020, in place of the physical KCON 2020 event that was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. KCON first launched in 2012 in Irvine, California, and has since grown to include events in Japan, Thailand and more.