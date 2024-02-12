Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar announce summer 2024 UK and European tour

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar have shared details of a tour of the UK and Europe – set to kick off this summer. Find ticket details below.

The ‘90s alt-rock trio – comprising vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves – are set to embark on a series of 13 headline shows across the continent later this summer.

The live dates will commence at the end of May, when the band kick off with a slot at La Sala Teatro in Madrid, Spain on May 30, followed by a gig in Paris on June 2 – taking place at La Cigale. From there, they will perform at the Trix venue in Antwerp the following day (June 3), and continue throughout the month with stops in Amsterdam (5), Luxembourg (9), Zurich (11) and Berlin (15).

From there, the trio have two UK shows lined up for mid-June: a stop at the New Century Hall in Manchester on June 18 and a gig at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London the next day (June 19).

Four more shows across June have been scheduled – featuring stops in Italian cities including Brescia, Udine, Bologna and Turin.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 16). Visit here to buy yours and check out the full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Dogstar’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MAY

30 – Madrid, La Sala Teatro (Spain)

JUNE

2 – Paris, La Cigale (France)

3 – Antwerp, Trix (Belgium)

5 – Amsterdam, Melkweg (Netherlands)

9 – Luxembourg City, Den Atelier (Luxembourg)

11 – Zurich Kaufleuten (Switzerland)

15 – Berlin, Columbia Theater (Germany)

18 – Manchester, New Century Hall

19 – London, Electric Ballroom

23 – Brescia,Teatro Del Vittoriale (Italy)

24 – Udine, Castle (Italy)

29 – Bologna, Bonsai Garden (Italy)

30 – Turin, Sonic City (Italy)

Alongside the newly-announced UK/European tour dates, Dogstar will also perform at a number of European festivals this summer, including Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Germany’s Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, and Rock For People in the Czech Republic.

After forming in 1994, the band made their comeback last year, releasing their first album in 23 years, ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’, in October.

The following month, the trio performed live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was their first television appearance as a band since a slot on Jay Leno’s Tonight Show back in the summer of 2000.

In celebration of their latest LP, Dogstar played a show in Hermosa Beach in August. From there, they played a few shows in Japan before returning to the US for a run of tour dates.