Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar announce tour and first album in 23 years along with new single

Keanu Reeves‘ band Dogstar have announced a tour, their first album in 23 years, and have shared the lead single ‘Everything Turns Around’.

The 90s alt-rock band – consisting of guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves – have returned to the music scene with their latest track ‘Everything Turns Around’ as well as their forthcoming LP ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’.

“We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around,’” the band said in a press release.

They continued: “It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favourite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’ marks the band’s third album and is set for release on October 6 via their label Dillon Street Records. Pre-order the album here.

Dogstar formed in the early 90s. The band released their debut album ‘Our Little Visionary’ in 1996 and followed that with 2000’s ‘Happy Ending’. They would eventually spilt up a coupe of years later.

In celebration of the new LP, the band are set to embark on a tour next month kicking of with a show on August 10 in Hermosa Beach, California. They will make their way through the west coast before playing a few shows in Japan in September.

Dogstar will then continue their North American tour on November 30 with dates scheduled through December 20 in Nashville. Tickets for all North American shows will go on sale July 21 at 10 am local time. Visit here for tickets.

Dogstar tour dates are:

AUGUST

10 – Hermosa Beach, CA, Saint Rocke

11 – Phoenix, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

12 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

15 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

17 – Denver, CO, Marquis Theatre

18 – Boulder, CO, The Fox Theatre

19 – Aspen, CO, Belly Up

22 – Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre

23 – Menlo Park, CA, The Guild Theatre

24 – San Luis Obispo, CA, Fremont Theater

26 – Ventura, CA, Ventura Music Hall

27 – Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up

28 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

NOVEMBER

30 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

DECEMBER

3 – San Francisco, CA, The Great American Music Hall

5 – Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre

7 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

8 – Detroit, MI, The Majestic Theatre

9 – Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace

11 – Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

12 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

14 – Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

15 – Washington, DC, The Howard Theatre

16 – Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

18 – Charlotte, NC, The Underground

19 – Atlanta, GA, Center Stage

20 – Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl

Dogstar reunited back in May and played their first gig in two decades at BottleRock festival.

At the show, the band debuted new music alongside songs from ‘Our Little Visionary’ and ‘Happy Ending’, with Reeves telling Billboard of the band: “It’s a space that I love, and a space that I tried to protect.”

Reeves also shared that one of his favorite bands at the moment are Alvvays. Speaking to NME, the John Wick: Chapter 4 actor opened up about his fondness for the indie group, but admitted he’s still yet to buy their latest album, ‘Blue Rev’, on LP.

“I don’t have their new record. I bought it digitally, but I don’t have it on vinyl,” said Reeves. Explaining why they’re currently one of his favourite groups, the actor said: “I like me a good pop song and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great…And I love the textures in it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.