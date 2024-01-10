Keanu Reeves talks love of Interpol and Kim Gordon in new ‘What’s In My Bag’ episode

Keanu Reeves has opened up about his love of Interpol and Kim Gordon while appearing on the latest episode of What’s In My Bag.

Reeves’ band Dogstar were the latest guest on the YouTube music show by Amoeba Records, the famous record shop in California. All guests of the show are asked to shop around and pick items and then share what they got and why.

The bassist and actor’s first pull was a special edition of Richard Wagner’s ‘Der Ring des Nibelungen’, as performed by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. “One of the joys of going to a record store is discovery, but also like there’s things in life … aren’t there things in life you’ve heard about but never experienced?” he said while pulling the set out of his bag.

His second vinyl was Interpol’s 2022 LP. “Big fan of this band, Interpol. ‘The Other Side of Make Believe’, can’t wait to hear this,” he shared while admiring the album’s artwork, which features a mirror showing the reflection of a knife on one side and what appears to be an ATM machine on the moon.

One of Reeves’ final picks was a copy of Kim Gordon’s memoir, Girl In A Band. “I love Sonic Youth, love Kim Gordon’s bass playing, bass lines… how it’s set in the music and her lyrics and singing,” he said.

He continued: “It’s cool to get a chance to learn more about someone who I grew up listening to and being inspired by.”

Back in 1992, Gordon borrowed Reeves’ yellow Fender bass guitar while filming the music video for Sonic Youth’s single ‘100%’ from their LP ‘Dirty’, which sees the band playing a house party.

Elsewhere, earlier last year, the actor opened up to NME about one of his current favourite bands.

He named Canadian pop group Alvvays, and spoke about his fondness for the indie group but admitted he’s still yet to buy their latest album, ‘Blue Rev’, on LP.

“I don’t have their new record. I bought it digitally, but I don’t have it on vinyl,” said Reeves.

Joking that ‘Blue Rev’ is his “favourite album to be”, he added: “Can I say that? Because I love that band.”

Explaining why they’re currently one of his favourite groups, the actor said: “I like me a good pop song and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great…And I love the textures in it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.”