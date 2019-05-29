Keep On Rockin’: Watch Neil Young defy curfew to finish gig after the plug is pulled

Epic.

Neil Young has lived up to the name of one of his most famous songs, after he defied a curfew to continue playing ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’.

The Canadian rock icon was reportedly headlining California’s BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on Saturday evening when a stage-hand came out to warn him of the impending curfew.

Seemingly unperturbed by the notice, Young defiantly finished his set with the iconic song – even if it meant finishing off with an acoustic flourish.

Videos posted on YouTube show the ‘Heart of Gold’ singer and his band continuing to play after the plug has been pulled, much to the delight of the huge crowd in attendance.

The California festival is known for its strict 10PM curfew – with Foo Fighters previously getting the plugged pulled after they dared to defy the rule at the very same event.

Earlier this month, Young also confirmed the release of ‘To Feel the Music: A Songwriter’s Mission to Save High-Quality Audio, a new book which details his efforts to improve sound quality within music recording. It’s out on September 9.

He will return to the UK in July for a huge show in Hyde Park which sees him co-headlining alongside Bob Dylan. Although originally planned to be part of the BST Hyde Park concert series, the show became a standalone venture after Young raised his concerns over BST’s sponsorship from Barclays, which he described as a “fossil fuel entity”.