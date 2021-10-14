Kehlani and Russ have teased that they are working on a joint album together.

The pair first worked together last year on the collaborative single ‘Take You Back’, and they’ve now shared a video hinting that there is more music in the works.

Taking to Instagram at a party, Kehlani and Russ both spoke to the camera. At the end of the video, the former said: “You want a Russ and Kehlani album? Tweet us.”

After the video was posted, a Kehlani fan account shared the video on Twitter, urging the pair to “make it happen”.

In a now-deleted quote tweet, Russ spoke of a “Russ x Kehlani project,” adding eye emojis.

Last month Kehlani confirmed details of her new album ‘Blue Water Road’ and shared a trailer for the record, which will follow 2020’s ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’.

A new single and accompanying music video, ‘Altar’, then followed days later. The video for ‘Altar’ features much of the imagery shown in the album teaser, showing Kehlani with a bloody and bandaged leg, and later dancing around a house in the countryside.

Kehlani’s second album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ came out last May. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “It’s understandable for an artist to want to change their sound, but the problem with ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ is that it loses sight of the sheer brilliance Kehlani has demonstrated on previous releases.

“The dark and sexy new songs shine their brightest when coated with a layer of her previous sparkle; which makes the artist’s second album a fine but frustrating release.”

Russ, meanwhile, released his album ‘Shake The Snow Globe’ last February.