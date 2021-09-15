Kehlani announces details of new album ‘Blue Water Road’

Kehlani has announced details of her third album, ‘Blue Water Road’, which will be released this winter.

The singer confirmed the new record in a tweet where she also shared a trailer for the album, which will follow 2020’s ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’.

“Welcome to my world,” she wrote in the tweet. The trailer sees the singer walking down a remote gravel road with a wounded leg. It’s soundtracked by sweeping strings that are presumably taken from the forthcoming album.

BLUE WATER ROAD the album.

coming this winter.

⏳ welcome to my world. https://t.co/asaJu9je5I pic.twitter.com/9b9BLplWON — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 14, 2021

Kehlani’s second album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ came out last May. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “It’s understandable for an artist to want to change their sound, but the problem with ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ is that it loses sight of the sheer brilliance Kehlani has demonstrated on previous releases.

“The dark and sexy new songs shine their brightest when coated with a layer of her previous sparkle; which makes the artist’s second album a fine but frustrating release.”

Last week Kehlani was called on by Nicki Minaj with a view of working on new music together alongside with a number of other artists, including Jhené Aiko.

Earlier this year, Kehlani discussed the idea of privilege while coming out as a lesbian. “Wanna know what’s new about me?” the singer asked in an Instagram Live video alongside photographer Jamie-Lee B. “I finally know I’m a lesbian.

“I think a lot of artists who we talk about and say, ‘Oh, they had to come out or they had to do this,’ a lot of them can’t hide it,” she said. “A lot of it is very [much] in how they present. It’s tougher for them. It’s tougher for trans artists. It’s tougher for Black gay men. It’s tougher for Black masculine gay women.”