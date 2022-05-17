Kehlani announces UK, European and North American tour

Kehlani has announced details of a UK, European and North American tour that will run from July through to December.

The Bay Area artist will tour in support of their third studio album ‘Blue Water Road’, which was released last month.

Kehlani will embark on the ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ on July 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a string of North American tour dates running until October with a date in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 21.

She will then head to Europe in November for a number of live dates, which will conclude with a run of UK and Ireland shows in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

General sale tickets for Kehlani’s UK dates will go on sale here this Friday (May 20) from 10am, while tickets for the North American shows can be bought here from 10am local time on Friday. Check out Kehlani’s upcoming tour schedule below.

JULY

30 – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

AUGUST

01 – FPL Solar Amphitheater, Miami, FL

03 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA

05 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

07 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

09 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

12 – Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

13 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

15 – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center, Philadelphia, PA

16 – UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

17 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

19 – The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

22 – Fox Theatre, Detroit, MI

24 – Budweiser Stage!, Toronto, ON

26 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

28 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

30 – Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

SEPTEMBER

01 – Moody Amphitheater, Austin, TX

03 – South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

06 – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

09 – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

10 – YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, CA

14 – Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

15 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, CA

17 – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center, Portland, OR

18 – WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA

21 – PNE Forum!, Vancouver, BC

30 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

OCTOBER

21 – Waikiki Shell, Honolulu, HI

NOVEMBER

17 – Grey Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark

18 – Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

21 – Turbinhalle, Oberhausen, Germany

22 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

24 – Komplex 457, Zurich, Switzerland

26 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

27 – Zenith, Munich, Germany

29 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

30 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

DECEMBER

O3 – O13, Tilburg, Netherlands

O4 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

O7 – Olympia, Dublin

O9 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

10 – Academy, Birmingham

12 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Earlier this month, Kehlani shared the music video for their track ‘Up At Night’.