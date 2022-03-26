Kehlani confirms release date of upcoming new album

Kehlani has confirmed the release date of her upcoming new album.

The follow up to 2020’s ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ is called ‘Blue Water Road’. It will arrive on April 29 via Atlantic.

“Blue water road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani said of the new album in a press release.

Advertisement

The album’s lead single ‘Altar‘ arrived last September, while follow up ‘Little Story’ arrived last month.

You can see the new album cover here:

October saw Kehlani and Russ tease a joint album, following their collaborative single ‘Take You Back’ in 2020. Taking to Instagram at a party, Kehlani and Russ both hinted at the project, with the former saying at the end of their video: “You want a Russ and Kehlani album? Tweet us.”

In December, Kehlani confirmed that they prefer the use of the gender-neutral pronouns they/them.

Advertisement

Last year, the singer updated their Twitter account to include their preference for she/they pronouns, and has now discussed the situation further.

Then, speaking to Byrdie Magazine last November, Kehlani confirmed their preferred choice of pronouns, saying: “I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they.’ It feels like… you really see me.”

Earlier this year, Kehlani opened up about both their sexuality and “straight-presenting” privilege, after coming out as a lesbian. “Wanna know what’s new about me?” the singer asked in an Instagram Live video alongside photographer Jamie-Lee B. “I finally know I’m a lesbian.”

Kehlani’s second album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ came out last May. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “It’s understandable for an artist to want to change their sound, but the problem with ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ is that it loses sight of the sheer brilliance Kehlani has demonstrated on previous releases.