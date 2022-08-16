Kehlani cuts concert short over crowd safety concerns

Kehlani cut a concert short last night (August 15) over crowd safety concerns, telling the audience they didn’t “feel comfortable”.

The R&B star was performing at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in Philadelphia as part of their current North American tour.

According to fans on TikTok, Kehlani cut the gig short because of “too many fans passing out in the crowd”. In one video posted by @iam_adrianb4, the singer can be seen addressing the audience. “I can’t have this, this is not OK,” she said. “I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel OK. I don’t feel like anybody’s safe right now.”

In another, shared by @mynameissandya, Kehlani told their fans: “I love you so much. I do not have more words for how disappointed and heartbroken I am right now. I love you Philly, get home safe.”

Other footage, posted by @gigix3x3, shows the audience pointing torches toward someone who was reportedly having breathing difficulties while Kehlani asked the crowd for an inhaler.

According to Rolling Stone, spokespeople for The Mann Center said no one who attended the concert was taken to the hospital and that only three people were given “minimal treatment” at the venue.

After the concert, Kehlani posted about the incident on their Instagram Story. “Philly thanks for an incredible evening,” they wrote. “I care about you guys more than anything & I put you before anything else. Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence & swift care for everyone in my audience. Outstanding job.”

She added: “Cannot stress how much I love all of you and how important you are to me. Seeing you all on tour for the first time in many years has really reminded me what I do it for. I hope you know how deep my love runs. Thank you for everything.”

Kehlani will bring the ‘Blue Water Road’ tour to the UK and Europe in November and December. The UK and Ireland run will kick off on December 4 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and include stops in Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester. Any remaining tickets are available to purchase here.