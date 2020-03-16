Kehlani delays new album due to the coronavirus

Kehlani has revealed that the release of her new album has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans of the Bay Area singer-songwriter will have to wait for the follow-up to her 2017 debut album ‘SweetSexySavage’, after she shared news of the delay on social media on Sunday (March 15).

“To be transparent, I had a release date,” she started her post. “We’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic. Not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time.”

to be transparent i HAD a release date. we’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic. not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time. stay SAFE luv y’all — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 15, 2020

Advertisement

The last project Kehlani released was her 2019 mixtape ‘While We Wait’.

Back in Decemeber, Kehlani shared her long-awaited track ‘All Me’, which features guest vocals from Keyshia Cole.

The pair had been teasing the track for quite some time, sharing clips on social media. DJ Noodz played the song at her show one day before it was released, prompting Kehlani to tweet: “NOODZ DROPPED “ALL ME” AT HER SHOW THE CROWD SANG ALL THE WORDS… AINT DROPPED YET.”

Over the past week, a whole host of gigs and festivals have been cancelled or postponed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

Advertisement

Radio 1 have also announced that their annual Big Weekend, set to be held in Dundee this May, is being cancelled.

NME and The 100 Club have announced a London music pop-up showcase in the wake of SXSW cancellation – get all the details here.

Get details of every cancelled gig, festival and tour due to coronavirus – and how to get your ticket refund.