Kehlani extends ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ world tour to Australia and New Zealand

Kehlani has extended their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ world tour to include dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Celebrating the release of their latest album, ‘Blue Water Road’, the NME cover star will venture to the southern hemisphere next January. Kicking off their tour in Auckland, New Zealand, the R&B star will then head to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, wrapping up in the lattermost city on January 31. According to a press release, a Brisbane date will also be announced soon.

A Live Nation presale runs from 11am AEST this Wednesday (June 1), and runs until 8am on Friday (June 3). General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday. Find tickets for Auckland and Perth here, and everywhere else here.

Kehlani first announced their ‘Blue Water Road Trip World Tour’ earlier this month. In addition to the newly announced Australasian dates, the jaunt will see them perform across the UK, Europe and North America.

‘Blue Water Road’ was released in April via Atlantic. It’s Kehlani’s third studio album, following up on 2020’s ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’. They released four singles from the album: ‘Altar’, ‘Little Story’, ‘Everything’ and ‘Up At Night’, the lattermost being a collaborative effort with Justin Bieber.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the effort Khelani’s “most lyrically intriguing”, noting how they left behind “the melancholy of the past to embrace a bright new land”.

“This album finds Kehlani in spectacular form – softer, stronger and better than ever.”

Kehlani’s Australia/New Zealand ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ 2023 tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 20 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Wednesday 25 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 27 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Sunday 29 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 31 – Perth, Metro City