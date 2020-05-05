Kehlani shares ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ tracklist

Kehlani has released the tracklist for ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’, including a number of high-profile collaborations – and revealed which song is her favourite.

After initially stating that ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new album is due out this Friday (May 8). The record is set to feature Tory Lanez, James Blake, Jhene Aiko, and more.

The singer has been sharing a string of new music and videos in 2020 so far, including recent single ‘F&MU’.

In a press release, the musician explained the artwork, which sees her looking over a wall at an unseen scene. “[It’s] a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” she said. Check out the image with tracklisting below.

After sharing the news across social media, Kehlani went a little deeper with her thoughts on the new record via her Twitter account – including a statement that her collaboration with James Blake, ‘Grieving’, is her favourite track.

telling y’all now… my favorite song on my album is Grieving ft James Blake. — It Was Good Until It Wasnt 5/8 (@Kehlani) May 5, 2020

i make love songs

songs about old love new love bad love good love

love i should’ve never known

love i wish i could! that’s jus me. love is so commonly written about cuz it’s the strongest life force besides God. and even then , God is Love!

we’re all lovers, good or bad. — It Was Good Until It Wasnt 5/8 (@Kehlani) May 5, 2020

The new album follows the 2017 release of her debut full-length ‘SweetSexySavage’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Set off by her distinctive voice, sweet but tough like honeycomb, the album is cohesive without feeling too samey […] Kehlani’s 17-track debut album establishes her as a multi-faceted talent.”

‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ tracklist:

01. ‘Toxic’

02. ‘Can I’ ft. Tory Lanez

03. ‘Bad News’

04. ‘Real Hot Girl Skit’

05. ‘Water’

06. ‘Change Your Life’ ft. Jhene Aiko

07. ‘Belong To The Streets Skit’

08. ‘Everybody Business’

09. ‘Hate The Club ft. Masego’

10. ‘Serial Lover’

11. ‘F&MU’

12. ‘Can You Blame Me’ ft. Lucky Daye

13. ‘Grieving’ ft. James Blake

14. ‘Open’ (Passionate)

15. ‘Lexii’s Outro’