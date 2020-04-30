Kehlani shares steamy self-shot video for new track ‘F&MU’

Kehlani has shared the video for ‘F&MU’, another new song from her upcoming second album – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track, whose title stands for “fuck and make up”, is the third to be taken from ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’.

The ‘F&MU’ video sees the star getting steamy with a lover (played by Jon Rabon), with each delivering individual choreographed routines from different rooms in a house. It was shot and edited by Honey Shot Productions – comprised of Brianna Alyssa and Kehlani herself – and directed by Hyphy Williams. Watch the video below now.

‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ is due for release on May 8 via Atlantic. In a press release, the musician explained the artwork, which sees her looking over a wall at an unseen scene. “[It’s] a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” she said.

“The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good…until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”

Kehlani has shared two previous tracks from the record in ‘Everybody’s Business’ and ‘Toxic’, both of which have been released with self-shot and edited videos.

The new album follows the 2017 release of her debut full-length ‘SweetSexySavage’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Set off by her distinctive voice, sweet but tough like honeycomb, the album is cohesive without feeling too samey […] Kehlani’s 17-track debut album establishes her as a multi-faceted talent.”