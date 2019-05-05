Keith Flint Glastonbury tribute set cancelled: “It’s causing upset and I never intended for that to happen”

The special DJ set was due to take place in Shangri-La

The musician, who was a live guitarist for the rave outfit in the ’90s, was due to perform the ‘Keith Flint Appreciation Hour’ DJ set at Worthy Farm next month. News of the show came as part of the Shangri-La line-up earlier this week.

Now, Gizz Butt – whose real name is Graham Butt – has said that he has shelved the show. “I’m sorry to say this but I’m going to pull out of DJ’ing the Keith Flint appreciation hour,” he posted on Facebook yesterday (May 4).

“People are seeing it as an act of self-promotion and I never wanted that. Also, it’s getting so big with the press and I don’t feel worthy of it.”

In a follow-up statement, Butt elaborated on his reasons for cancelling, explaining that his plans had upset those who were close to Flint.

Thanking fans for their “encouragement and the love”, he said: “My reason for standing down isn’t anything to do with internet trolls. It’s due to the reason that it’s messing with the heads of some people that are closest to Keith and it’s causing upset and I never intended for that to happen.

“The last thing I want to do is cause upset and create bad karma, especially with people that are the most important people involved, that are grieving and will be for a long time.”

Butt went on to say that he is planning an alternative tribute to the late frontman “for the benefit of mental health”, adding that “it won’t be seen as capitalising on a tragic situation”.

His post concluded: “I’m sorry that I can’t do this. You know I’d like to but I want to respect other people’s emotions and wishes and for this reason, I must stand down.”

Shortly after Keith Flint’s death, Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis revealed that The Prodigy were booked to play this year’s festival. She also described Flint as “an incredible frontman”.

Keith Flint was found dead at his Essex home back in March. An inquest into the cause of his death confirmed that the incident was not being treated as suspicious and that he took his own life.