Keith Flint’s inquest re-opens for a full hearing

The Prodigy frontman died in March.

The inquest into the death of The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint will reopen today after an open verdict was recorded before it was adjourned.

Flint was found dead at his Essex home back in March. He was 49-years-old. An inquest into the cause of his death confirmed that the incident was not being treated as suspicious, before the Essex Coroner’s Court confirmed he had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system.

Delivering an open verdict at the inquest in May, senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “I’ve considered suicide.

“To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death. Having regard to all the circumstances I don’t find that there’s enough evidence for that.