Here’s Keith Lemon rapping for Tom Grennan at the BRIT Awards

NME were interviewing Tom Grennan at the BRIT Awards last night, when Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon interrupted to deliver a rap and suggest a collab. Watch our full video interview with the pair above.

The singer-songwriter was in attendance at the London ceremony last night where he was nominated for Song Of The Year for ‘Little Bit Of Love’, as well as Best Rock/Alternative Act.

While discussing the success of the single, we were met with Leigh Francis, aka Keith Lemon, who told us a little bit about their friendship.

Advertisement

“Well he’s been on Celebrity Juice and at first we didn’t know each other. We got to know each other because of booze I guess?” he said. “He were up for it, he’s a great sport and a great talent. I didn’t even know his music. I bought his album, he gave me one as well on vinyl but I don’t have record player. Of course I do, I’m old.”

Discussing Grennan’s chances of winning against the likes of Coldplay and victors Wolf Alice for the Rock/Alternative category, Francis asked his: “Would you say that Coldplay are the musical version of Ant & Dec? If you’re against Ant & Dec, you’re not winning. You just sit at the back and have a good time. Coldplay though, eh? It’s a good category to be in.”

Then it all collapsed into Lemon delivering a spitfire rap and offering himself up for a collaboration. Check out our full interview above where Grennan tells us about his musical inspirations and plans for the year.

Check back at NME for more interviews from the BRIT Awards 2022, and see the full list of winners here.