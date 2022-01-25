Keith Richards announces ‘Main Offender’ 30th anniversary reissue

Keith Richards has announced a 30th anniversary reissue of his second solo album ‘Main Offender’ – see all the details below.

Released back in October 1992, the record followed on from the Rolling Stones guitarist’s debut solo full-length, 1988’s ‘Talk Is Cheap’.

It was produced by Richards, Waddy Wachtel and Steve Jordan, the latter of whom drummed for the Stones on their recent US tour; the stint marked the legendary band’s first shows since the death of Charlie Watts.

Today (January 25) it’s been confirmed that ‘Main Offender’ will arrive as an expanded, special deluxe box set on March 18 via BMG. You can pre-order the collection here in various formats.

The upcoming new version of the LP boasts previously unreleased recordings from Richards’ ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ show, which took place at the Town & Country Club in Kentish Town, London.

To preview the celebratory reissue, Richards has shared a live version of ‘How I Wish’ alongside an official accompanying lyric video. You can check it out below:

Additionally, the box set will come with an 88-page book with never-before-seen photos, reproductions of handwritten lyrics, reprinted essays from the album’s release and an archival envelope containing exact replicas of promo and tour materials from Richards’ archive.

In a statement, the musician explained: “This is the second time around & the Winos are kind of developing – and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it’s one of the best bands in the world. It’s a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself.

“If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is.”

He continued: “I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, ‘I know what he’s saying don’t do this, do that.’

“If you’re a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you’ve just covered it all… One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don’t play.”

The new ‘Main Offender’ LP and CD were remastered under the supervision of original producer Steve Jordan, who also mixed and produced the bonus live album. See the artwork and tracklists below.

‘Main Offender’ tracklist:

1. ‘999’

2. ‘Wicked As It Seems’

3. ‘Eileen’

4. ‘Words Of Wonder’

5. ‘Yap Yap’

6. ‘Bodytalks’

7. ‘Hate It When You Leave’

8. ‘Runnin’ Too Deep’

9. ‘Will But You Won’t’

10. ‘Demon’

‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ tracklist:

1. ‘Take It So Hard’

2. ‘999’

3. ‘Wicked As It Seems’

4. ‘How I Wish’

5. ‘Gimme Shelter’

6. ‘Hate It When You Leave’

7. ‘Before They Make Me Run’

8. ‘Eileen’

9. ‘Will But You Won’t’

10. ‘Bodytalks’

11. ‘Happy’

12. ‘Whip It Up’