NewsMusic News

Keith Richards leads 80th birthday wishes to Mick Jagger

"Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick"

By Anagricel Duran
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during a concert as part of their 'Stones Sixty European Tour' on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. Credit: Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during a concert as part of their 'Stones Sixty European Tour' on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. Credit: Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers and others have celebrated The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger on his 80th birthday.

Jagger’s bandmate Keith Richards took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing the piano and wishing the frontman a happy 80th. “Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick have another good-in and give me a call and let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in his video.

His other bandmate, Ronnie Wood took to Twitter to share a compilation of photos of him am Jagger throughout the years with a caption that read: “Happy 80th birthday.”

Advertisement

American producer, guitarist and co-founder of Chic, Nile Rodgers also took to social media to share an old photo of him and Jagger in the studio with a caption that read: “Happy Birthday @mickjagger.”

Jagger took to his official social media accounts to post a photo of himself in red suit taken by photographer Mark Seliger with a caption that read: “Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!”

The comment section was filled with messages from fans and celebrities alike. Lenny kravitz shared: “Happy birthday young man” while Sean Ono Lennon shared three clapping emojis. Check out more birthday tributes to the ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ singer below.

Advertisement

In other the Rolling Stones news, the book collection of late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is set to go up for auction later this year.

The extensive collection features a host of first editions of some of the world’s most iconic books, including F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound Of The Baskervilles.

It was revealed last year that The Rolling Stones‘ next album will feature drumming by their late sticksman Watts.

According to The Sun, guitarist Ronnie Wood said that the band’s new album will be released next summer. The record will have some of Watts’ drumming work included alongside that of touring drummer Steve Jordan’s.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement