Keith Richards on marking The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary: “The plans are to still actually all be alive”

Keith Richards has spoken about The Rolling Stones’ upcoming 60th anniversary, saying that “the plans are to still actually all be alive” by the time the milestone comes around.

The veteran band are set to celebrate 60 years together in 2022, having formed as The Rolling Stones in 1962.

Richards was asked in a new interview with GQ about whether the Stones had formulated any plans for their 60th anniversary yet, to which he replied: “Well, the plans are to still actually all be alive.”

Advertisement

“Apart from that, at our age, I don’t know. I haven’t heard of any plans, but I’m sure there are things being made,” the 76-year-old continued.

“First off, I’m going to get through this year and see how we handle next year. Because I think at the moment, there are more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration. Although I’m very glad that we’re all here, but I’ll leave it at that if I can.”

Richards further confirmed that the Stones have been working on a new album, which he says was “halfway in the works before [the] shit hit the fan” — a reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was trying to progress a few things along, but there’s not a lot one can really do except wait for the vaccine,” the guitarist said.

Richards also reflected on his own mortality in the interview, saying that “every day is a pleasure”.

Advertisement

“I mean, I don’t wish to defy anybody’s predictions and I’m really not interested in them,” he added in reference to the interviewer’s observation that “people have been wondering in interviews when you’re going to die for the last 50 years”.

“But I’ll croak when I croak and everybody will know.”

Richards stated in another interview back in September that he “can’t imagine” The Rolling Stones ever retiring.