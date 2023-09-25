Keith Richards says new clean lifestyle is “a unique experience”

Keith Richards has said that his new clean-living lifestyle is “a unique experience” for him.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Rolling Stones guitarist said that he is “trying to enjoy being straight”, now that he has given up drugs and cigarettes.

“The cigarettes I gave up in 2019,” Richards explained. “I haven’t touched them since. I gave up heroin in 1978. I gave up cocaine in 2006.

“I still like a drink occasionally – because I’m not going to heaven any time soon – but apart from that, I’m trying to enjoy being straight. It’s a unique experience for me.”

The 79-year-old also spoke about the ageing process, saying: “I’m blessed, maybe, that physically this thing just keeps going. So far, I have no real problem with getting old. There are some horrific things that you can see in the future, but you’ve got to get there.

“I’m getting along with the idea of being 80, and still walking, still talking. I find [ageing] a fascinating process. But then, if you didn’t, you might as well commit suicide.”

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones announced details of their forthcoming 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’. The will come out on October 20, and it is set to feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

The album’s lead single ‘Angry’ is available to stream now, with a music video starring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. This will be the first album of original Rolling Stones material since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, and their first since the death of the group’s drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Watts’ playing will be included on two of the new songs, ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live By The Sword’, the latter of which also features contributions from Stones founding bassist Bill Wyman.

The band have also announced that there is to be a documentary film made in connection with ‘Hackney Diamonds’, with production by Fulwell 73, the team that makes The Kardashians. A source close to the project said the film will “give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick [Jagger], Keith and Ronnie [Wood] as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them.”

In addition to shedding light on his relationship with drugs and alcohol, Richards also discussed his opinions on modern pop music, stating: “I don’t want to start complaining about pop music, it’s always been rubbish. I mean, that’s the point of it.”

When asked whether he was a fan of hip-hop, he said, “I don’t really like to hear people yelling at me and telling me it’s music, AKA rap. I can get enough of that without leaving my house.”