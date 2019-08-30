Keith Richards uses a motorised ashtray so he won’t piss off Mick Jagger

Compromise in a long-standing partnership....

Keith Richards uses an ashtray that sucks in cigarette smoke to appease his Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger.

That’s according to music critic Neil McCormick who said he learned of the fact on Wednesday (August 28).

“Today I learned that Keith Richards has a motorised ashtray that absorbs smoke, so his habit won’t upset Mick Jagger backstage,” part of his tweet reads.

It’s seemingly to keep things amicable between the bandmembers, since Jagger does not smoke.

Additionally, The Telegraph critic wrote that Richards uses a hotel bell to summon his guitar technician.

Although Richards, 76, continues to smoke, he revealed in December 2018 that he’d given up alcohol.

He told Rolling Stone at the time that he had curbed his drinking for “about a year now”, revealing that he “pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it.” However, the guitarist conceded that still has “a glass of wine occasionally, and a beer”.

“It was time to quit,” Richards said. “Just like all the other stuff.” Asked if it had been an adjustment, he quipped: “You can call it that, yeah. But I don’t notice any difference really – except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling [right]. I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore.”

The Rolling Stones’ mammoth European and North American ‘No Filter’ tour concludes tomorrow at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

They released a compilation album, ‘Honk’, in April this year.