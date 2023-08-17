Keke Palmer stars in Usher’s new music video following outfit-shaming from boyfriend

Keke Palmer has teamed up with Usher and appeared in his new music video. The collaboration comes a month after her boyfriend Darius Jackson publicly criticised her for wearing a sheer dress to the R&B star’s concert.

The couple – who had a son together earlier this year – were thrown into the limelight last month after Jackson publicly outfit-shamed his partner when she wore a sheer black dress to an Usher concert.

At the show at his Las Vegas residency, footage emerged of the singer-songwriter serenading Palmer, to which Jackson took to X (Twitter) and responded: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]… you a mom.”

He later doubled down on his opinion after facing backlash for the now-deleted tweet, claiming he made the comment because he has “standards and morals”.

“We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote (via The Independent). “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Now, following the controversy, Palmer – who is most widely recognised for her role in Jordan Peele’s Nope – has starred in the music video for Usher’s new single ‘Boyfriend’.

Usher first teased the new visual accompaniment to the track on Tuesday (August 15), ahead of its release yesterday (August 16). The clip shows the 29-year-old actress looking at her reflection in the mirror as the singer says the lyric: “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me”.

In light of the comments made by her partner, Palmer later took part in an interview with The Cut, in which she labelled Jackson as feeling “insecure” and intimidated by her newfound confidence since becoming a mum.

“After having my baby, I’ve just gotten so much more powerful,” she said. “I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious.”

She continued, explaining that she has embraced the way that her body has changed since giving birth, and doesn’t feel like getting “bigger” is something to feel embarrassed about.

“It’s like, that’s not something to hide, that’s something to embrace. We’re going to lean into this new body,” she continued. “That is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s and I have my baby boy. I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

Since the Usher music video was released, it has been reported that the couple are no longer together and that Jackson has “moved on” from the relationship.

As reported by People, the two have not been spotted together since the incident. It also states that a source close to Jackson said that the internet personality has now put the drama “behind him” and is instead focusing his efforts on his acting career.

In other Usher news, the musician ended his three year hiatus back in March with the new single ‘GLU’.